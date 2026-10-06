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    Azerbaijan, Israel mull co-op in combating landmine threat

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan, Israel mull co-op in combating landmine threat

    Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed cooperation in combating the mine threat, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    The discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the ANAMA Board, Vugar Suleymanov, and the Israeli Ambassador to Baku, Ronen Krausz.

    The ambassador was informed about the scale of the existing mine problem in Azerbaijan and the progress of humanitarian demining activities carried out to eliminate this problem.

    An exchange of views also took place regarding the possibilities of Israeli support for Azerbaijan's demining activities, prospects for cooperation, issues of applying advanced technologies and innovative solutions in the demining process, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ronen Krausz Israel
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və İsrail mina təhlükəsi ilə mübarizədə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили сотрудничество в борьбе с минной угрозой
    44 - Tezliklə
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