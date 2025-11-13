Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency management

    • 13 November, 2025
    • 18:06
    Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    During the meeting, Heydarov highlighted the steadily expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, built on mutual respect and friendship. Within this framework, he emphasized the successful continuation of effective cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries in the field of emergency management.

    The minister provided detailed information to the ambassador about Azerbaijan's efforts to prevent emergencies and eliminate their consequences, stressing the strong potential for further development of institutional ties in various directions.

    Ambassador Krausz expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between the two countries, including cooperation in emergency management. He highlighted the mutual benefits of expanding institutional ties in this area and pledged continued efforts to strengthen collaboration.

    The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan və İsrail fövqəladə hallarla mübarizədə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили сотрудничество в борьбе с чрезвычайными ситуациями

