Azerbaijan, Iran mull role of joint projects in developing transport corridors

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The meeting participants discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional issues.

The parties emphasized the importance of contacts between the leaders of the two countries, as well as the existing political dialogue and interparliamentary ties, in developing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation between the two countries - in politics, economics, trade, energy security, transport, and communications - were discussed. It was noted that a number of projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran play an important role in the development of transport corridors in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.