Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan, Iran mull role of joint projects in developing transport corridors

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 13:37
    Azerbaijan, Iran mull role of joint projects in developing transport corridors

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The meeting participants discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional issues.

    The parties emphasized the importance of contacts between the leaders of the two countries, as well as the existing political dialogue and interparliamentary ties, in developing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

    During the meeting, prospects for cooperation between the two countries - in politics, economics, trade, energy security, transport, and communications - were discussed. It was noted that a number of projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran play an important role in the development of transport corridors in the region.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan Iran cooperation
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov İran XİN rəsmisi ilə ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили роль совместных проектов в развитии транспортных коридоров

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed