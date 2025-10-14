Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia deepen cooperation on transport and energy

A trilateral meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

According to Report, the parties discussed cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.

Expressing satisfaction with trilateral cooperation, the participants highlighted the guiding role of the Declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia dated August 8, 2016, and the Joint Statement dated November 1, 2017, in terms of promoting mutually beneficial economic and trade relations between the three countries, and developing secure and reliable regional and international transport corridors and energy projects for the economic growth of the region.

The meeting underscored the need to continue efforts to enhance the region's transit potential, accelerate projects aimed at expanding and diversifying transport communications, and synchronize infrastructure development along the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

It was noted that measures should be taken to increase cargo volume along the INSTC to 15 million tons and ensure sustained growth in freight flows.

An agreement was reached to establish a working group to prepare an Action Plan within three months.

Additionally, the sides agreed to form a special working group on road transport, comprising representatives from the customs, border, and transport authorities of the three countries.

The signing of a statute for a trilateral working group on customs cooperation to promote transit shipments between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was welcomed.

The importance of completing the construction of the Rasht–Astara railway line and its associated terminal-key components of the INSTC-was emphasized to fully utilize the corridor's potential.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of finalizing the construction of the Aghband–Kalala highway bridge over the Araz River and the associated border crossing infrastructure as a means of strengthening trilateral ties.

The need to simplify border-crossing procedures and digitize transport, border, and customs operations along the corridor was stressed.

It was deemed appropriate to continue technical-level discussions on the project to interconnect the electricity grids of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.

The parties agreed to conduct a joint on-site inspection of major infrastructure projects along the North–South Corridor on October 14.

In conclusion, it was considered appropriate to continue joint efforts to deepen cooperation in transport, energy, and customs.

The communiqué was adopted in English in Baku.