Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

Azerbaijan"s ambassador to Japan, Farid Talibov, has invited the administration of the Japanese city of Hiroshima to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan said on Facebook.

Talibov visited Hiroshima City Hall, where he met with Mayor Kazumi Matsui.

"Ambassador Talibov also invited Hiroshima City to participate in the World Urban Forum to be held in Azerbaijan this May, where global leaders and experts will discuss pressing challenges such as housing shortages and sustainable urban development," the statement said.

The embassy highlighted Hiroshima's experience in post-World War II reconstruction and development as an important example for the international community. During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the current regional situation and the importance of cooperation between countries to maintain stability and peace.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in turn, emphasized the challenges countries face in a complex international environment and underlined the importance of protecting societies while maintaining international cooperation.