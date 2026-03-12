Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 16:59
    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Azerbaijan"s ambassador to Japan, Farid Talibov, has invited the administration of the Japanese city of Hiroshima to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan said on Facebook.

    Talibov visited Hiroshima City Hall, where he met with Mayor Kazumi Matsui.

    "Ambassador Talibov also invited Hiroshima City to participate in the World Urban Forum to be held in Azerbaijan this May, where global leaders and experts will discuss pressing challenges such as housing shortages and sustainable urban development," the statement said.

    The embassy highlighted Hiroshima's experience in post-World War II reconstruction and development as an important example for the international community. During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the current regional situation and the importance of cooperation between countries to maintain stability and peace.

    Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in turn, emphasized the challenges countries face in a complex international environment and underlined the importance of protecting societies while maintaining international cooperation.

    Farid Talibov World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Azərbaycan Xirosimanın administrasiyasını WUF13-ə dəvət edib
    Азербайджан пригласил администрацию Хиросимы на WUF13

    Latest News

    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    17:21

    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    16:59

    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Jan Kubis: Most countries remain committed to international law

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at opening of XIII Global Baku Forum – UPDATED-3

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed