Azerbaijan House in Brussels hosts Victory Day event

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A festive event on the occasion of Victory Day has been held at the Azerbaijan House in Brussels with the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in various cities of Belgium and students studying in the country, Report informs.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan House with the support of the country's embassy in Belgium.

The speakers congratulated Azerbaijanis on Victory Day, emphasizing the historical significance of the victory won by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

They also noted that the Patriotic War and the victory in it hold a special place in the history of Azerbaijan, becoming the embodiment of national unity, solidarity, and boundless devotion to the Motherland.

Among the speakers were First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium Emin Rustamov, Head of the MADANI platform Emin Aliyev, Chairwoman of the FireLand Union of Azerbaijanis Ilaha Taghiyeva, Chairwoman of the BUTAM Azerbaijani Cultural Association Yasaman Abbasi, Co-chair of the IRS Azerbaijani Student Association in Belgium Nurlana Veysova, and others.

In the speeches, it was emphasized that Azerbaijanis living abroad bear a great responsibility in preserving national values and maintaining ties with their historical homeland.

Victory Day is annually celebrated by compatriots outside Azerbaijan with a feeling of pride, joy, and enthusiasm.

At the event, the short feature film "Torpağı sanı yaşayasan" ("May you live as long as the earth"), shot with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency, was screened.

At the end of the event, patriotic songs were played.