Azerbaijan, Georgia focus on legal and administrative transport reforms

Azerbaijan and Georgia are committed not only to developing physical infrastructure but also to improving administrative and legal mechanisms to boost regional connectivity, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the opening of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

According to Asadov, significant steps are being taken in cooperation with international partners to establish a unified tariff policy, simplify customs and border procedures, and promote multimodal transport.

"As confirmation of this, earlier this month, the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement on implementing a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor," he said.

The prime minister added that the three countries have also agreed to work together on upgrading port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, removing existing bottlenecks, expanding digitalization, and increasing the corridor's overall capacity.

"We are confident that our joint efforts will help unlock the region's full transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across the Eurasian space," Asadov concluded.