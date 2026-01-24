Azerbaijan fulfills its financial commitments to UN for 2026

Azerbaijan has fully paid its UN budget contribution for 2026, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told journalists, thanking Azerbaijan for its timely contribution, Report informs.

He added that, as in previous years, Azerbaijan was once again among the first countries to fully pay its UN budget contribution. To date, in addition to Azerbaijan, 24 other UN member states have fully met their financial commitments.

The UN budget is funded by the membership contributions of the organization's 193 member states. The contribution amount is determined based on a number of criteria, the most important of which is the country's solvency. The funds collected are primarily used to cover the administrative expenses of the UN's central organs, the General Assembly, specialized committees, and the Secretariat. A significant portion of UN expenditures also goes toward funding peacekeeping missions.

Azerbaijan was admitted to the UN on March 2, 1992, by a resolution adopted at the 46th session of the General Assembly. On this occasion, the national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in front of the UN Headquarters in New York, and the country's Permanent Mission to the UN began its work on May 6.