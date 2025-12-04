Azerbaijan FM discusses Baku-Yerevan peace process with OSCE sec-gen
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 20:38
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu in the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, Report informs.
"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current agenda and perspectives of Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation, the challenges currently facing the OSCE, regional and international security issues, as the current situation in the broader region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.
Latest News
20:53
Ceyhun Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan's peace agenda with Irish ministerForeign policy
20:38
Azerbaijan FM discusses Baku-Yerevan peace process with OSCE sec-genForeign policy
20:28
Photo
Georgia and Türkiye discuss cooperation within Middle CorridorRegion
20:13
Jeyhun Bayramov mulls regional and int'l security with NATO officialForeign policy
20:02
Azerbaijani FM informs Norwegian colleague on new realities in South CaucasusForeign policy
19:40
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan create operating company for Ustyurt projectEnergy
19:20
NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'Business
19:07
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in BakuMilitary
18:44
Photo