Azerbaijan FM discusses Baku-Yerevan peace process with OSCE sec-gen

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current agenda and perspectives of Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation, the challenges currently facing the OSCE, regional and international security issues, as the current situation in the broader region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.