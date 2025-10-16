Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan explores labor cooperation with Indonesia, Qatar

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:38
    Azerbaijan explores labor cooperation with Indonesia, Qatar

    Azerbaijan has discussed prospects for future cooperation in labor and employment with Indonesia and Qatar during the 6th Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Doha, according to Report.

    During the meeting between the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, and Indonesia's Minister of Manpower, Professor Yassierli, both sides highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the labor sector. They noted the importance of exchanging experience and information in employment and workforce development.

    Minister Aliyev also met with Qatar's Minister of Labor, Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri. The ministers underlined the strong bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar, which continue to grow due to the efforts of both countries" leaders. They also discussed successful cooperation within international platforms, including the OIC.

    During both meetings, Azerbaijan provided updates on recent reforms in the labor and employment sector, the expansion of active labor market programs, and efforts to improve workforce skills and competitiveness.

    The role of the Baku-based OIC Labor Center was also discussed as a key institution in strengthening labor relations among member states. Both sides agreed on the importance of continued cooperation and experience sharing in the field.

