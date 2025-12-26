Azerbaijan expands role in energy projects through foreign investments
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 16:25
Since 2025, Azerbaijan has been investing in a number of countries and acquiring stakes in energy companies and projects, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists' questions during the presentation of the outcomes of 2025, Report informs.
He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor has significantly expanded Azerbaijan's energy exports: "Until this year, we were exporting energy products to a number of countries. Since 2025, however, by making investments in many countries, we have become stakeholders in companies and projects. This adds a new dimension to Azerbaijan's economic and energy diplomacy."
