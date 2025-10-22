Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:55
    In the first eight months of 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia amounted to just $25 million, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.

    Bayramov noted that today's discussions also touched on economic cooperation: "There is a positive dynamic in the development of economic relations in 2025 compared to 2024. Trade turnover between the two countries totaled $25 million only in the first eight months of this year. While this reflects a positive trend, the figure remains modest."

    The minister added that there is significant potential for cooperation with Estonia in the field of transport and logistics.

    Bayramov also underscored the importance of cooperation in education noting that currently, 373 Azerbaijani citizens are studying in Estonia.

