Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Estonia are scheduled to take place in Baku during the first half of 2026, Report informs.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference today with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna.

Bayramov noted that he regularly discusses bilateral and multilateral cooperation with his Estonian counterpart on various international platforms.

"However, bilateral visits carry greater importance. Today's visit by the minister and his meeting with the Azerbaijani president are significant. We were able to cover a broad range of topics, including EU-Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional and global issues," he said.

Bayramov added that the previous round of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries took place in 2024.