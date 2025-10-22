Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:49
    Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

    Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Estonia are scheduled to take place in Baku during the first half of 2026, Report informs.

    The announcement was made by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference today with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna.

    Bayramov noted that he regularly discusses bilateral and multilateral cooperation with his Estonian counterpart on various international platforms.

    "However, bilateral visits carry greater importance. Today's visit by the minister and his meeting with the Azerbaijani president are significant. We were able to cover a broad range of topics, including EU-Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional and global issues," he said.

    Bayramov added that the previous round of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries took place in 2024.

    Azerbaijan Estonia Jeyhun Bayramov Margus Tsahkna
    Gələn il Azərbaycanla Estoniya arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан и Эстония проведут политконсультации в следующем году

    Latest News

    14:13

    Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Karabakh
    14:10

    Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit country

    Foreign policy
    14:06

    Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords

    Foreign policy
    13:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed