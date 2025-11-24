Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025–2029

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 17:52
    Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025–2029

    Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 2025–2029 term, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The MFA announced that the election took place during the 25th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 1972 World Heritage Convention, held in Paris.

    Five countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the single seat allocated to the Eastern European regional group and secured 92 votes out of 160 in the first round, ensuring its election to the 21-member Committee.

    The World Heritage Committee is UNESCO's key executive body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. Its main tasks include the inscription of cultural and natural sites on the World Heritage List, monitoring their protection, and ensuring the preservation of globally significant heritage for future generations.

    The Committee also manages the allocations from the World Heritage Fund, providing support for conservation activities, management plans, emergency assistance, and capacity-building projects.

    Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2015 to 2019 and hosted its 43rd session in July 2019.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs UNESCO's World Heritage Committee
    Azərbaycan UNESCO-nun Ümumdünya İrs Komitəsinin dördillik üzvü seçilib
    Азербайджан избран членом Комитета всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО на 4-летний срок

    Latest News

    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

    Karabakh
    21:56
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:43
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Business
    21:33

    Azerbaijan's CBA outlines strategic directions on sustainability

    Finance
    21:16

    Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

    Region
    21:02
    Photo

    ADY: Middle Corridor provides efficient access to Central Asia, China for Baltic region

    Infrastructure
    20:53

    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    20:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan invests in Green Bond Fund

    Finance
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    All News Feed