Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025–2029

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 2025–2029 term, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MFA announced that the election took place during the 25th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 1972 World Heritage Convention, held in Paris.

Five countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the single seat allocated to the Eastern European regional group and secured 92 votes out of 160 in the first round, ensuring its election to the 21-member Committee.

The World Heritage Committee is UNESCO's key executive body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. Its main tasks include the inscription of cultural and natural sites on the World Heritage List, monitoring their protection, and ensuring the preservation of globally significant heritage for future generations.

The Committee also manages the allocations from the World Heritage Fund, providing support for conservation activities, management plans, emergency assistance, and capacity-building projects.

Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2015 to 2019 and hosted its 43rd session in July 2019.