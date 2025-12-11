Azerbaijan elected as member of two UN commissions

Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development for 2026-2030 and the Commission for Social Development for 2025-2029, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The UN elections were held on December 10 in New York.

The ministry clarified that both commissions are functional commissions of ECOSOC, the main UN body on economic and social issues.

"Our country is currently a member of the UN ECOSOC for 2025-2027. The Commission on Population and Development is responsible for shaping international approaches to population dynamics, demographic change, migration and urbanization, and sustainable development. The Commission also works in areas such as social policy, social protection systems, the rights of vulnerable groups, and improving well-being.

Representation on these UN Commissions will allow us to present our country's achievements in social protection reform, public service innovation, poverty eradication, and priorities for improving well-being to the international community, and will also strengthen our opportunities for contribution and cooperation in UN activities," reads the statement.