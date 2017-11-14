Azerbaijan-Egypt intergovernmental commission will convene in 2018

© Report

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Azerbaijan-Egypt Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Cairo, February 2018.

Report informs, Egypt Ambassador to Azerbaijan Suzanne Mohamed Jamil told a briefing.

Notably, it will be the fourth meeting of the joint cooperative commission for economic, technical and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt. The last meeting was held in Baku in 2007.

Minister of economy Shahin Mustafayev will chair the commission from Azerbaijan.