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The current state of Azerbaijan-China cultural cooperation and prospects for its development have been reviewed.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei.

The minister emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and China are developing at the level of a strategic partnership and that these ties are based on the mutually trusting relationship between the leaders of the two countries.

It was noted that the existing cooperation in the political and economic spheres also creates favorable conditions for expanding cultural ties.

The meeting discussed opportunities for broadening cooperation across various fields of culture, organizing reciprocal cultural days, and enhancing collaboration in the areas of cultural heritage, museum affairs, and creative industries.

"China is interested in developing cultural relations with Azerbaijan," Lu Mei noted.

The sides also exchanged views on further deepening cultural cooperation between the two countries and implementing joint initiatives.