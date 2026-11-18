Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2026)
Finance
- 18 November, 2026
- 09:22
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
92.62
|
0.82
|
31.77
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
84.85
|
- 0.25
|
27.43
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,785.40
|
- 88.70
|
- 555.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,759.42
|
- 848.75
|
2,696.13
|
S&P 500
|
7,340.53
|
- 76.06
|
495.03
|
Nasdaq
|
24,328.38
|
- 181.38
|
1,086.39
|
Nikkei
|
59,064.40
|
6.51
|
8,724.92
|
Dax
|
26,045.37
|
- 553.27
|
1,554.96
|
FTSE 100
|
10,689.87
|
- 191.68
|
758.49
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,216.78
|
- 135.22
|
67.28
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,580.10
|
- 21.16
|
- 388.74
|
Bist 100
|
11,661.00
|
- 180.81
|
399.48
|
RTS
|
953.57
|
8.40
|
- 160.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0988
|
- 0.0016
|
- 0.0757
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3197
|
0.0006
|
- 0.0276
|
JPY/USD
|
159.2500
|
0.0000
|
2.8000
|
RUB/USD
|
82.1755
|
- 0.3249
|
3.4255
|
TRY/USD
|
50.4413
|
0.0246
|
7.4851
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6665
|
0.0009
|
- 0.3225
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (18.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (18.11.2026)
Latest News
09:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (November 20, 2026)Finance
09:24
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of VietnamForeign policy
09:22
Nghiem Vu Khai: Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam to provide impetus for development of Baku-Hanoi relationsForeign policy
09:06
Lithuanian FM to visit Azerbaijan next week - ExclusiveForeign policy
08:55
Unidentified drones prompt closure of Genoa airportOther countries
08:44
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in HanoiForeign policy
08:38
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of EstoniaForeign policy
08:30
US accuses Iran of developing chemical weapons to justify invasion - Foreign MinistryRegion
08:15
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs in HanoiForeign policy