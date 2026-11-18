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Oil prices declined on data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showing an increase in US energy inventories, as well as amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Report infomrs referirng to trading data.

The price of January futures for Brent crude on London's ICE Futures exchange stood at $92.49 per barrel, which is 0.7% lower than at the close of previous trading.

December futures for WTI crude in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by 1.45% to $84.76 per barrel.

According to API estimates, US crude oil inventories increased by 5.3 million barrels last week, gasoline inventories rose by 5.1 million barrels, and distillate inventories grew by 351,000 barrels.

Ongoing tensions in US-Iran relations, as well as risks to vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, are limiting the decline in oil prices.

The Bahrain Defense Force announced on Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted Iranian attacks on the country's territory, where the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based.

On Tuesday, Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain, and the US responded with strikes on a missile launcher on Iran's Qeshm Island.