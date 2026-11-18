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All participants in the UEFA Nations League playoff stage have been determined.

According to Report, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, England, Spain, Portugal, and Norway will compete for the tournament title.

The quarter-final matches will be played in March.

The pairings will be determined during the draw ceremony on November 20.

The semi-finals, the third-place match, and the final will be held in June.

The UEFA Nations League has been held since the 2018/19 season. Teams that finish in the top two places in the elite division groups qualify for the playoff stage.

The current holders are Portugal.