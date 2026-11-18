Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss energy cooperation
Energy
- 18 November, 2026
- 09:57
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Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the agenda for energy cooperation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Together with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, we reviewed the agenda of our energy cooperation in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership that unites our countries. We exchanged views on ensuring the sustainable operation of our energy systems and advancing our joint regional projects," Shahbazov stated.
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