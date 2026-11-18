Eternity-2026 exercise participants visit Victory Park in Baku
Military
- 18 November, 2026
- 09:38
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Participants of the Eternity-2026 computer-assisted command post exercise have visited Victory Park in Baku, which symbolizes the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the 44-day combat path of the Azerbaijani army and the architectural features of the park.
Moreover, the visitors were provided with detailed information about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.
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