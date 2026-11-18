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Strike drones of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Patriot air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launchers, at the US Ali Al Salem military base in Kuwait this morning, Report informs via Tasnim.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti army wrote on X that its air defense forces were repelling a massive attack by hostile drones.

The General Staff of the Land Forces noted that any audible sounds of explosions are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks, the statement read.