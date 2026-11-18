Iran claims attack on US military base in Kuwait
Other countries
- 18 November, 2026
- 09:01
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Strike drones of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Patriot air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launchers, at the US Ali Al Salem military base in Kuwait this morning, Report informs via Tasnim.
Earlier, the Kuwaiti army wrote on X that its air defense forces were repelling a massive attack by hostile drones.
The General Staff of the Land Forces noted that any audible sounds of explosions are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks, the statement read.
Tasnim: SEPAH ABŞ-nin Küveytdəki bazasına zərbələr endirib
В Иране заявили об ударе по американской военной базе в Кувейте
Latest News
09:39
International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (November 20, 2026)Finance
09:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (November 20, 2026)Finance
09:24
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of VietnamForeign policy
09:22
Nghiem Vu Khai: Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam to provide impetus for development of Baku-Hanoi relationsForeign policy
09:06
Lithuanian FM to visit Azerbaijan next week - ExclusiveForeign policy
08:55
Unidentified drones prompt closure of Genoa airportOther countries
08:44
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in HanoiForeign policy
08:38
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of EstoniaForeign policy
08:30
US accuses Iran of developing chemical weapons to justify invasion - Foreign MinistryRegion