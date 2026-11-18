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A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Romania.

According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremor occurred at 04:48 Baku time approximately 65 kilometers northwest of the city of Buzău, which has a population of around 130,000.

The earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 140 kilometers.

According to local publication Digi24, as of the time the report was prepared, Romania"s emergency service 112 had not received any reports of injuries or possible damage.