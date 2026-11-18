Stay up to date with the top news!

Egypt and Azerbaijan possess significant potential to double their trade volume in the coming years, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov said in an interview with Egypt Today, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador highlighted promising opportunities to strengthen economic, commercial, and tourism cooperation between Cairo and Baku.

"The volume of trade between Egypt and Azerbaijan reached approximately $45 million last year," the Azerbaijani Ambassador said, quoting Azerbaijani statistics.

This figure comprises $40 million in Egyptian exports to Azerbaijan and $5 million in Azerbaijani exports to Egypt.

Polukhov also added that these figures do not reflect the true potential of the economic relationship between the two countries, emphasizing that there is capacity to significantly increase, and potentially double, the volume of bilateral trade in the years ahead.

He explained that Egyptian exports to Azerbaijan include dried fruits, oranges, construction materials, and certain chemical components, while Azerbaijan's exports to Egypt consist of various technological products and construction materials.

Regarding sectors that could witness a qualitative leap in economic cooperation, the Ambassador highlighted the pharmaceutical industry as a particularly promising field.

He explained that Egypt possesses a robust pharmaceutical sector, advanced technology, and extensive expertise, with the capacity to meet the majority of its domestic market's demand for medicines.

Azerbaijan currently imports approximately 85 percent of its medical equipment and product requirements, he added.

Speaking about the tourism sector, Polukhov emphasized the substantial potential for increasing tourist traffic between the two nations, noting that there are currently several direct weekly flights connecting the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

He added that Azerbaijan had launched charter flights to Cairo earlier this year; however, these were subsequently suspended due to the situation in the Middle East and Iran.

He expressed his hope that these flights would resume in the near future.

He noted that the resumption of these flights would help revitalize tourism and trade, while opening new channels for engagement between the two peoples.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador also highlighted his country's participation in several key Egyptian events, including the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX).

Polukhov underscored the importance of cooperation in education and vocational training, specifically within the oil and gas and medical sectors, as well as in the fields of artificial intelligence and information technology.