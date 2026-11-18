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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann David Wadephul held an expanded meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

During the meetings, the ministers had comprehensive discussions on the current state of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, and key regional and international developments.

As Azerbaijan and Germany approach the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of advancing partnership based on mutual respect, constructive dialogue and shared interests.

"The Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership, adopted during the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Germany in July 2026, provides an important framework for taking our relations forward," the Azerbaijani MFA said.

Both ministers reiterated particular importance to strengthening economic ties. With bilateral trade reaching $1.4 billion in 2025 and Azerbaijan"s gas exports to Germany commencing in January 2026, there is considerable scope to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, transport and technology.

They noted that the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council in July 2026 also provides a new platform for engaging the business communities of both countries.

Minister Bayramov highlighted opportunities for German companies in the development of the Middle Corridor, the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, as well as in reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories.

The sides exchanged views on regional developments, including the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and discussed cooperation within international organizations.

Bayramov informed his counterpart on reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the return of former IDPs and the ongoing challenges posed by landmines.

The ministers underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts through education, culture, and science.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

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A tête-à-tête meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has begun.

According to Report, the meeting is taking place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.