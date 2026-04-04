Azerbaijan calls on international community to boost humanitarian demining efforts

Azerbaijan reaffirms its strong commitment to addressing the severe humanitarian impact of landmines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday, Report informs.

"On 4 April – International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action – Azerbaijan reaffirms its strong commitment to addressing the severe humanitarian impact of landmines. In Azerbaijan, landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a grave threat to human life, hinder reconstruction, and obstruct the safe return of displaced persons," reads the statement by the MFA posted on X.

It recalls that Azerbaijan remains among the countries most heavily affected by landmine contamination:

"We call on the international community to strengthen support for humanitarian demining efforts and victim assistance. A mine-free future is essential for sustainable peace, development, and human security."