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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan calls on international community to boost humanitarian demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 09:09
    Azerbaijan calls on international community to boost humanitarian demining efforts

    Azerbaijan reaffirms its strong commitment to addressing the severe humanitarian impact of landmines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday, Report informs.

    "On 4 April – International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action – Azerbaijan reaffirms its strong commitment to addressing the severe humanitarian impact of landmines. In Azerbaijan, landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a grave threat to human life, hinder reconstruction, and obstruct the safe return of displaced persons," reads the statement by the MFA posted on X.

    It recalls that Azerbaijan remains among the countries most heavily affected by landmine contamination:

    "We call on the international community to strengthen support for humanitarian demining efforts and victim assistance. A mine-free future is essential for sustainable peace, development, and human security."

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Humanitarian demining
    Azərbaycan XİN beynəlxalq ictimaiyyəti minatəmizləmə səylərinə dəstəyi gücləndirməyə çağırıb
    МИД Азербайджана призвал международное сообщество усилить поддержку разминирования

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