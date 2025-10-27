Azerbaijan-Belarus commission members to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2025
- 16:27
Members of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission are set to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam on October 29, Report informs.
Led by the commission co-chairs, the delegation will review several projects during the visit.
The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will be held tomorrow in Baku.
