    Azerbaijan-Belarus commission members to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:27
    Members of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission are set to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam on October 29, Report informs.

    Led by the commission co-chairs, the delegation will review several projects during the visit.

    The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will be held tomorrow in Baku.

    Azərbaycan-Belarus hökumətlərarası komissiyasının üzvləri Füzuli və Ağdama səfər edəcəklər
    Азербайджано-белорусская делегация посетит Физули и Агдам

