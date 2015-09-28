Azerbaijan wins the South-South Award

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated at the ceremony of the 2015 South-South Awards on September 26, 2015 on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

The South-South Award was co-organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, South-South Steering Commitee for Sustainable Development, International Telecommunication Union, International Organization For South-South Cooperation as well as the UN member states, agencies and fonds. This award is given to those countries which archived consistent results according to the UN reports at the agriculture and food security, as well as the Millenium Development Goals.

This year Azerbaijan was awarded with the 2015 South-South Awards. H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was awarded with the 2015 South-South Award for his contributions in the improvement of the welfare of the population, diminishing the illiteracy and poverty as well as the actions taken in the successful implementation of the Millenium Development Goals. The Award given to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev was received on his behalf by Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.