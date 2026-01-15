Azerbaijan, Armenia conduct joint inspection of Sadarak–Yeraskh railway section

On January 15, representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia conducted a joint inspection of the current condition of the Sadarak–Yeraskh railway section, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The inspection aimed to assess the technical suitability of the railway section for the movement of specialized railway construction equipment, as part of measures to restore the relevant infrastructure.

During the inspection, the parties exchanged views on issues related to evaluating the technical condition of the railway infrastructure along the section.