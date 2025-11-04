Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in Pakistan
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2025
- 17:31
The agreement signed on September 10, 2025, in Islamabad, between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan on cooperation for implementing Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Pakistan has been officially approved.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant order.
Once the agreement, as outlined in the first section of the order, enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan will be responsible for ensuring its implementation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Pakistan that the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement's entry into force have been completed.
