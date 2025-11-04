Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 17:31
    Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in Pakistan

    The agreement signed on September 10, 2025, in Islamabad, between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan on cooperation for implementing Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model in Pakistan has been officially approved.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant order.

    Once the agreement, as outlined in the first section of the order, enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan will be responsible for ensuring its implementation.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Pakistan that the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement's entry into force have been completed.

    Azerbaijan ASAN service Pakistan President Ilham Aliyev order
    Pakistanda "ASAN xidmət" təcrübəsinin tətbiqinə dair Saziş təsdiqlənib
    Утверждено Соглашение о внедрении опыта ASAN xidmət в Пакистане

    Latest News

    18:25

    Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in October

    ICT
    18:12

    Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail

    Region
    17:55

    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)

    Finance
    17:52
    Photo

    Journalists from Azerbaijan visit Arda Khiva tourist complex in Uzbekistan

    Media
    17:33
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's gas supply to Greece reached 800 mcm in 9 months

    Energy
    17:31

    Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    17:00

    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    Finance
    All News Feed