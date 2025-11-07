Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss digitalization of notarial system

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 19:11
    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the digitalization of the notarial system.

    Report informs via Uz Daily that the Ministries of Justice of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held an online meeting dedicated to exchanging experiences in the development of the notarial system.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening cooperation between the ministries, implementing modern information technologies in notarial practice, digitalizing notarial services, maintaining documentation in electronic format, as well as mechanisms for simplifying procedures and applying best practices.

    As a result of the meeting, new initiatives were outlined aimed at developing the sector and expanding interaction with relevant specialists.

    Such measures are intended to increase the efficiency of notaries" work and improve the quality of services provided.

    Азербайджан и Узбекистан и обсудили цифровизацию нотариальной системы

