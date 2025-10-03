Azerbaijan and Türkiye to exchange experience in statistics

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of statistics.

According to Report, the signing ceremony took place within the framework of the 14th Session of the OIC Statistical Commission, held in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.

The memorandum was signed by Tahir Budaghov, Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, and Erhan Cetinkaya, President of the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The document emphasizes that the implementation of the planned activities will contribute to further strengthening and deepening bilateral ties in the field of official statistics, the application of modern information and communication technologies in the production of statistical data, and the mutual exchange of best practices across various areas of statistics.