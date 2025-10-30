Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening cooperation in religious affairs

Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, met with Safi Arpagus, Chairman of the Presidency of Religious Affairs of Türkiye (Diyanet), Report informs.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have deep historical roots, and the political will of both heads of state has created a strong foundation for developing cooperation.

Mammadov congratulated Arpagus on his appointment and expressed confidence that cooperation between the two brotherly nations in the field of religion would continue to expand.

He underlined that President Ilham Aliyev considers the preservation and promotion of national and moral values, cultural heritage, customs, and traditions as one of the country's main priorities. Thanks to this policy, freedom of religion is firmly ensured in Azerbaijan.

Mammadov noted that mutual understanding and effective cooperation among religious communities have further strengthened, adding that Azerbaijan - faithful to the principles of a secular state - has developed a unique and successful model of state–religion relations. This model, he said, plays an important role in supporting religious communities, promoting religious education, and implementing initiatives aligned with modern challenges.

For his part, Safi Arpagus stressed that the brotherly and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan provides broad opportunities for deepening ties in all areas. He highlighted the importance of continuing mutual exchanges of experience in religious education, enlightenment, and the training of specialists.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of joint projects on multiculturalism and tolerance, cooperation in combating religious radicalism and extremism, and the enhancement of academic collaboration between the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and the Academy of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, also attended the meeting.