Azerbaijan and Tajikistan sign agreements

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 16, the documents were signed after the meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's delegations. Report informs, "Joint Declaration of the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan" was signed by Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon.

The agreement on "cooperation in the field of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Tajik Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Aslov.

The agreement on "cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" was signed by Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov.

The agreement on "cooperation in the field of health between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" was signed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyevand Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan Salimzoda Nusratullo.

The agreement on "science cooperation between Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Republic of Tajikistan's National Academy of Sciences" was signed by the head of ANAS Akif Alizada and the head of Tajikistan's National Academy of Sciences Farkhod Rahimi.