Azerbaijan and Spain hold political consultations
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 15:41
The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Spain held a new round of political consultations.
According to Report, the consultations took place during the visit of Spain"s Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, Diego Martínez-Belío, to Baku.
The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Spanish delegation was headed by Diego Martínez-Belío.
