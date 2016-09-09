 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan agreed to form Joint Working Group for defense industrial cooperation

    Minister for Defense Production met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizade called on Pakistani Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Thursday.

    Report informs citing the Radio Pakistan, Minister expressed Pakistan's whole hearted support for Azerbaijan's plans of modernizing its Armed Forces.

    In the meeting, both agreed to form a Joint Working Group for establishment and promotion of defense industrial cooperation.

    On the occasion, Ambassador of Azerbaijan conveyed his concerns on current Kashmir scenario and condemned the atrocities of Indian Army in Indian occupied Kashmir. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi