Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 16:03
    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met on November 28 with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Alqudah, who also serves as co-chair of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between the two countries, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

    The meeting emphasized that interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan continue to develop on the principles of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that the warm personal ties between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein play a key role in strengthening this partnership.

    The sides discussed prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including trade and the economy, investment, humanitarian initiatives, and other fields.

    Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev also took part in the meeting.

    Ali Asadov Jordan Yarub Qudah Cabinet of Ministers Sahil Babayev
    Əli Əsədov iordaniyalı nazirlə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Али Асадов обсудил с иорданским министром вопросы расширения двустороннего сотрудничества

    Latest News

    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's IRIA signs memorandum with Kazakhstan's Astana Hub

    ICT
    16:08

    President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    Military expert: Azerbaijan - model for Central Asian countries in terms of military rearmament

    Military
    15:38

    Azerbaijan, China mull prospects for co-op in capital market

    Finance
    15:31

    Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 16.5% in ten months

    Finance
    15:21

    SOCAR Polymer boosts exports to $223M in ten months

    Energy
    15:13

    Azerbaijan's non-life insurance premiums rise nearly 9% in ten months

    Finance
    15:12

    SOCAR's department exports over $344M in non-oil products in ten months

    Energy
    All News Feed