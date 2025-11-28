Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met on November 28 with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Alqudah, who also serves as co-chair of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between the two countries, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting emphasized that interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan continue to develop on the principles of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that the warm personal ties between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein play a key role in strengthening this partnership.

The sides discussed prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including trade and the economy, investment, humanitarian initiatives, and other fields.

Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev also took part in the meeting.