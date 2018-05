Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Political consolations between foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia will be held in April.

Report informs, Charge d'affaires of Croatia in Azerbaijan Refik Shabanovic told Report, the consultations are expected to be held at the end of month.

According to him, in relation with this delegation of Croatian foreign ministry will travel to Baku. Schedule and agenda of consultations are being laid out.