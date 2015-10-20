Azerbaijan and Costa Rica ink on political consultations between foreign ministries

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Costa Rica have signed an agreement on holding political consultations between Foreign Ministries.

Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Costa Rica Manuel Antonio González Sanz after the meeting.

"At the moment the document on easing visa regime between the two countries is almost ready.We are viewing it and preparing to sign", said Mammadyarov.

According to him, the economy of Costa Rica is strong and the country has developed an attractive investment climate for foreign entrepreneurs."At the same time, Costa Rica has ample tourism opportunities," - said E.Mammadyarov.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan also pointed out that agreement on cooperation and exchange of students will be signed between the universities of Azerbaijan and Costa Rica.

E.Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan intends to deepen relations with Costa Rica and in the international arena within the framework of cooperation with each other.

In turn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica appreciated meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, noting that it was fruitful."We wanted to find common ground and interests. We intend to improve our relationship.We hope to increase mutual visits", said Manuel Antonio González Sanz.

According to him, the trade turnover with Azerbaijan is low and steps are being taken to increase it.