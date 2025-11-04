Azerbaijan, Algeria creating Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Cooperation

Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed an agreement establishing a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, Report informs referring to a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on social media.

The corresponding document was signed on Tuesday by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ahmed Attaf.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the joint commission will serve as a platform for identifying new areas of mutual interest, coordinating initiatives, and facilitating the exchange of experience and best practices.

"This agreement marks an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations between the countries. This commission will create a structured and institutionalized mechanism for deepening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, science, and technology," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.