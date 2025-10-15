Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Azerbaijan addresses UN on crimes against humanity

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 08:13
    Azerbaijan addresses UN on crimes against humanity

    The First Secretary of Azerbaijan"s Permanent Mission to the UN, Tale Aliyev, delivered a speech at a meeting of the UN Committee on Crimes Against Humanity, held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, he emphasized that crimes against humanity are recognized as among the most serious violations of international law.

    In this context, Aliyev stated that the international community bears responsibility for taking preventive measures and ensuring accountability for such crimes.

    "The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values the work of the UN General Assembly"s International Law Commission on drafting a convention on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity. We support the creation of a unified and comprehensive legal framework in this area," he stressed.

    Aliyev concluded by stating that Baku is committed to this process and will continue to contribute to the protection of human rights and international humanitarian law.

    Azerbaijan Tale Aliyev United Nations crimes against humanity
    BMT-də insanlıq əleyhinə cinayətlərlə bağlı Azərbaycanın bəyanatı səsləndirilib
    Азербайджан выступил в ООН с заявлением о преступлениях против человечности

    Latest News

    09:31

    Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader

    Football
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:19

    Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match

    Team sports
    09:13

    Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo says

    Other countries
    09:11

    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Other countries
    09:10

    Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high

    Finance
    09:03

    Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so

    Other countries
    08:58

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:50

    8 killed, 4 injured in suspected drunk driving accident in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed