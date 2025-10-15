Azerbaijan addresses UN on crimes against humanity

The First Secretary of Azerbaijan"s Permanent Mission to the UN, Tale Aliyev, delivered a speech at a meeting of the UN Committee on Crimes Against Humanity, held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, he emphasized that crimes against humanity are recognized as among the most serious violations of international law.

In this context, Aliyev stated that the international community bears responsibility for taking preventive measures and ensuring accountability for such crimes.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values the work of the UN General Assembly"s International Law Commission on drafting a convention on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity. We support the creation of a unified and comprehensive legal framework in this area," he stressed.

Aliyev concluded by stating that Baku is committed to this process and will continue to contribute to the protection of human rights and international humanitarian law.