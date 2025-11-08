Aykhan Hajizada: This Victory stands as triumph of justice

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the glorious history of heroism – 8 November - Victory Day, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said in a post on Victory Day, according to Report.

"Under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, this Victory stands as a triumph of our country"s sovereignty, justice, and international law.

This historic achievement embodies the spirit of national pride and restored justice in the heart of every Azerbaijani," he wrote.