Aykhan Hajizada: This Victory stands as triumph of justice
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 08:58
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the glorious history of heroism – 8 November - Victory Day, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said in a post on Victory Day, according to Report.
"Under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, this Victory stands as a triumph of our country"s sovereignty, justice, and international law.
This historic achievement embodies the spirit of national pride and restored justice in the heart of every Azerbaijani," he wrote.
