    ​Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Sebastian Kurtz arrives in the South Caucasus

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurtz visits Azerbaijan this week. Report informs citing the Austrian media, S. Kurtz arrives in the South Caucasus. During the next five days, Austrian Foreign Minister will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

    Today S. Kurtz will hold official meetings in Yerevan. During his visit to the region, the minister will discuss the development of bilateral relations with the three countries, including political cooperation and intensifying economic relations with Austria.

