Armenian PM, EU ambassadors discuss outcomes of Washington summit
Foreign policy
- 11 November, 2025
- 15:20
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has discussed the outcomes of the Washington summit with ambassadors of European Union (EU) member states, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current agenda of Armenia–EU relations and prospects for future cooperation.
Special attention was also given to the regional situation following the August 8 summit in Washington and the importance of ensuring lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
