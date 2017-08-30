Armenia invited to Euronest PA meeting in Baku

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has sent an invitation to the member states, including Armenia, for the Baku meeting of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (an advisory body of the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union) on September 20.

Member of Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Legal Policy and State Building Committee of the Milli Majlis Rovshan Rzayev told Report.

He noted that Armenia’s participation in the meeting is not clear yet: “It is normal that they do not come to Baku. If they do not come, it is their own business.”

The MP emphasized that security is ensured by the state at such events.