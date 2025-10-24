Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Arbitration Association head: Major reforms drive arbitration development in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 10:47
    Arbitration Association head: Major reforms drive arbitration development in Azerbaijan

    Significant reforms have been carried out in Azerbaijan's judicial and legal system in recent years, said Kamala Mehdiyeva, President of the Baku Arbitration Center and the Azerbaijan Arbitration Association, speaking to journalists.

    According to Mehdiyeva, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, major progress has been achieved in modernizing the justice system and developing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

    "As a logical continuation of this policy, the opening ceremony of the Baku Arbitration Center is being held today," she noted. "The event aims to promote knowledge exchange among arbitration professionals from different regions, strengthen cooperation between public and private sector lawyers, and provide a dynamic platform for discussing the arbitration sector in Azerbaijan."

    Mehdiyeva added that the primary goal of the Baku Arbitration Center is to operate in accordance with the Law on Arbitration, providing fair, transparent, and efficient arbitration services for parties choosing arbitration as a method of dispute resolution.

    She emphasized that the Center's core function as a permanent arbitration institution includes managing arbitration proceedings, ensuring organizational support, appointing and reviewing arbitrators, handling administrative tasks, and overseeing arbitration fees and related expenses.

