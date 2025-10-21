Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ankara City Council to co-op with Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 18:09
    Ankara City Council to co-op with Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye

    The Ankara City Council will cooperate with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz, Chairman of the Ankara City Council, told Report.

    The chairman stated that discussions with the embassy have already taken place and yielded positive results: "The Ankara City Council has hosted many important events to date and maintains strong ties with Azerbaijan. As part of our new cooperation, we will jointly celebrate special days related to Azerbaijan. Our Azerbaijani brothers will also be welcome to use all stages and venues within our facilities."

    Yilmaz also provided background on the Ankara City Council, noting that it was established in 2020: "Two years ago, a Diplomatic Assembly was formed within the council, chaired by renowned diplomat Metin Kilic. The aim is to strengthen ties with all diplomatic missions in Ankara, promote diplomatic culture, and make the capital more vibrant through international engagement. So far, many countries' diplomatic corps in Türkiye have celebrated their national days at the Ankara City Council through the Diplomatic Assembly. It is commendable that Azerbaijan's embassy is now joining this initiative."

    Azerbaijan Turkiye Ankara City Council Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye
    Ankara Şəhər Şurası Azərbaycanın Türkiyədəki səfirliyi ilə əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Городской совет Анкары будет сотрудничать с посольством Азербайджана в Турции

