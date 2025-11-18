Anar Valiyev: West changing its approach to Central Asia, South Caucasus, shifting its focus to economy

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 13:38
    Azerbaijan is consistently moving toward the formation of a unified regional space uniting Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Anar Valiyev, Associate Professor and Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University, said at the first Azerbaijan-American Think Tank Forum, Report informs.

    According to him, the processes currently taking place in the region can be seen as an attempt to bring the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus closer together-and this attempt will likely be successful.

    "Last week, a significant event occurred: Azerbaijan joined the consultative dialogue of Central Asian countries, becoming a full-fledged partner of the region. We strive to make Central Asia and the South Caucasus a single region. This is a tremendous opportunity for all countries to form a harmonious and comprehensive union," he noted.

    The expert emphasized that the end of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan paved the way for coordinated actions between the countries and the formation of a more harmonious regional union.

    "This isn't about dividing countries into pro-Western, pro-Russian, or pro-Armenian ones. We're talking about creating a new, unique regional player," Valiyev stated.

    He also noted a change in Western partners' approach to engaging with the South Caucasus and Central Asia. "Today, the emphasis has shifted to business and economic opportunities," the expert added.

