ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China

A delegation led by Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), held meetings with several Chinese companies specializing in demining equipment during an official visit to China.

According to Report, citing ANAMA, the delegation met with Nuctech, a company operating in the field of security and inspection technologies, where ANAMA gave a comprehensive presentation on Azerbaijan's mine problem, its remediation efforts, and the methodologies employed.

During the meeting, Lu Xinping, Deputy Director for Asia and CIS countries at Nuctech, provided detailed information on the company's operations and technological capabilities.

The delegation also toured the company's production facilities, observing X-ray systems for various applications and other modern technological equipment.

In addition, the delegation met with Beijing Heweiyongtai Sci & Tech, where the company presented specialized technical equipment and innovative solutions, and discussions were held on technologies that could be applied in humanitarian demining operations and potential areas of cooperation.