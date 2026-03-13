Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:58
    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China

    A delegation led by Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), held meetings with several Chinese companies specializing in demining equipment during an official visit to China.

    According to Report, citing ANAMA, the delegation met with Nuctech, a company operating in the field of security and inspection technologies, where ANAMA gave a comprehensive presentation on Azerbaijan's mine problem, its remediation efforts, and the methodologies employed.

    During the meeting, Lu Xinping, Deputy Director for Asia and CIS countries at Nuctech, provided detailed information on the company's operations and technological capabilities.

    The delegation also toured the company's production facilities, observing X-ray systems for various applications and other modern technological equipment.

    In addition, the delegation met with Beijing Heweiyongtai Sci & Tech, where the company presented specialized technical equipment and innovative solutions, and discussions were held on technologies that could be applied in humanitarian demining operations and potential areas of cooperation.

    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China
    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China
    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China
    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China
    ANAMA delegation holds meetings with several companies in China

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)
    Photo
    ANAMA nümayəndə heyəti Çində bir sıra şirkətlərdə görüşlər keçirib
    Photo
    Делегация ANAMA провела встречи с рядом компаний в Китае

    Latest News

    23:59

    IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4

    Region
    23:45

    Iran reports damage to over 9,600 civilian sites in US-Israel strikes

    Region
    23:36

    Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30

    Football
    23:28

    Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    23:16

    Israeli Air Force strikes Tehran

    Region
    23:07

    Araghchi thanks Türkiye for solidarity

    Region
    22:56

    Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in Paris

    Other countries
    22:47

    East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:38
    Photo

    Another 28 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed